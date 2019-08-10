Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament, Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian has cautioned Israel against taking part in a planned US maritime coalition on his Twitter,warning the Jewish state that it will suffer the consequences otherwise.

“If Israel enters the Strait of Hormuz, it will be engulfed in the wrath of the region and its smoke will rise from Tel Aviv”, he said.

Amir Abdollahian further advised the US and its allies to abandon the idea of their military mission in the Persian Gulf, arguing that it will not bring peace and safety to the region as they claim.

“Iran has a vital role in the security of the Strait of Hormuz. Any US-led military coalition in the strait is a repetition of Iraq and Afghanistan occupation and escalation of insecurity in the region”, Abdollahian wrote.

The senior advisor’s statements come in the wake of warnings, sounded by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on 9 August. The ministry’ spokesman stated that the country would view any external military coalition’s presence in the Gulf as a “clear threat” and act accordingly.

“Within the framework of the country’s deterrence and defensive policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory”, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said.

The US has announced plans to organise the maritime military coalition in order to ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial oil exporting lane, following the attacks on 6 tankers in the Gulf. The US groundlessly attributed the attacks to Iran, despite Tehran vehemently denying it.

ALSO READ  Britain refused US help before Iran seized oil tanker: ex-official

Washington has called on number of states to join the coalition, but few have since agreed with Germany and Japan declining the offer.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
SaladinonTVDaeshbags-SuxMannetjie Botha Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mannetjie Botha
Guest
Mannetjie Botha
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why not let the games begin The American stooges can send there troops to fight and die for there masters Israel I cannot see the I D F doing much fighting themselves as they have the stupid Americans and British to fight Israels dirty wars for them? Fact of the matter the last time they took on Hezbollah they were taught a good lesson and also when the I D F were in Afghanistan with there and American creation ISIS the Israelis were attacked by the Taliban ended up taking casualties lost there helicopter ran back to Israel with there… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-10 15:56
SaladinonTV
Guest
SaladinonTV
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Iran beware – the jahoodi aren’t there to annoy you, the jahoodi are there to pull another USS Liberty attack on the USSA sheeple and, of course, blame it on you. Yes, the boil on humanity’s hiney is always up to no good.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-10 17:10
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The USS Liberty case was a special demand from… Lyndon B. Johnson!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-10 21:21
SaladinonTV
Guest
SaladinonTV
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

LOL, Johnson nicely got the blame placed on you jahoodis for that one, too bad it’s been all downhill for you since then, from USSA perspektive. Maybe USSA will dissolve before they finally demand for all the stolen goods and foreign aid to be returned. That could save you, but don’t count on it. Most are finally waking up.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-11 00:00