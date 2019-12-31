Numerous Iraqi citizens have gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country.

According to reports, Iraqis, who earlier attended the funerals of those killed in the military strikes, are burning American flags and shouting “Down, down, USA” and “Death to America”.

At the same time, Iraqi protesters stormed a U.S. military post in the Green Zone, setting fire to it. Furthermore, protesters were seen destroying the embassy’s walls, while pushing closer to the diplomatic mission.

According to reports, many of the protesters are the relatives of those killed by the U.S. attack on the Kata’eb Hezbollah bases in Syria and Iraq.

 

The U.S. security forces inside the American embassy have since deployed tear gas to push back the protesters who could be seen only a few meters away from the diplomatic mission’s windows and doors.

How to take down a key symbol of US interests without firing a single bullet. Trump seems quite angry that yesterday's party didn't last 24 hours without another resulting crisis to handle, and in usual stupid and reckless fashion let it out in the open via another twitter rant. All the while KH's flags and milita men set fire and foot upon the hastily emptied US embassy for the whole world to see and publish. More than ever American forces are reminded that they have never been welcome in this country they once destroyed,illegally invaded and occupied for 8 long… Read more »

2019-12-31 16:51
Joris Joseph van Zweden
We all know how these gangsters from washington think about sovereignty

2019-12-31 17:19