Numerous Iraqi citizens have gathered outside the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, protesting against the latest airstrikes by the American military in the country.

According to reports, Iraqis, who earlier attended the funerals of those killed in the military strikes, are burning American flags and shouting “Down, down, USA” and “Death to America”.

At the same time, Iraqi protesters stormed a U.S. military post in the Green Zone, setting fire to it. Furthermore, protesters were seen destroying the embassy’s walls, while pushing closer to the diplomatic mission.

For weeks, anti-government protestors tried to enter #Baghdad’s Green Zone but were held back with shocking levels of violence. But these gentlemen were allowed to stroll into the GZ and walk right up to the American Embassy without a single obstacle in their way. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/NNqc2zZTCw — H. Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) December 31, 2019

According to reports, many of the protesters are the relatives of those killed by the U.S. attack on the Kata’eb Hezbollah bases in Syria and Iraq.

The U.S. security forces inside the American embassy have since deployed tear gas to push back the protesters who could be seen only a few meters away from the diplomatic mission’s windows and doors.

