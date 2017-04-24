BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The sixth batch of residents and militants from the Wa’er District departed from Homs City to the northern countryside of Aleppo, local activists reported today.

According to the reports from Homs City today, more than 900 residents and 120 militants departed for Jarabulus in northern Aleppo.

Another batch of residents and militants are expected to leave in the coming days, as the Syrian Government looks to reopen this district to the public.

Advertisement

Al-Wa’er was the last district under jihadist control in Homs City before this agreement was put in place by the government and opposition.