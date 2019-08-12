The Turkish Defense Ministry has confirmed the arrival of six US military personnel who will be involved in the work of the coordination centre for joint operations and the planned security zone in northern Syria.

Washington and Ankara announced a deal last week on a buffer zone between Turkey and US-backed Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Turkish authorities consider them to be an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is banned in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously threatened to invade the territory east of the Euphrates River to secure the border from Kurdish forces.

The Syrian government has objected to the US-Turkish deal as an attack on its sovereignty because both countries’ militaries are operating in Syria without permission from Damascus.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  It's ‘easy’ for terrorists from Syria, Iran to enter U.S. from southern border: Graham

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxAssad must stayElnicaloks Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nicaloks
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
Nicaloks
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And Kurds being passed about like a w***e. They are traitors to their Syrian homeland. Once Idlib is cleared, the Al Tanf area should be cleared of the #YanquiAsesino and then the Kurds with their lovers.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-12 20:16
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Actually, it’s the state of Syria the traitor to its Kurdish people as SAA didn’t fulfilled its DUTY to evacuate Kurdish civilians, knowing PERFECTLY they were under THREAT OF GENOCIDE by the so-called “rebels”. Read the Hague Convention (intl. law on war) if you don’t believe me. If a state back-up its troops letting civilians behind at the hands of criminals, be aware that if they manage to keep the area under control and defeat the invaders by their own means, they become a de facto state and fully under the conditions you need to be recognised as so by… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-13 00:16
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

USA is not working for the peace, but for the war.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-12 23:08
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You’ve seen what happened when Russians pulled out from Afrin, right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-13 00:55