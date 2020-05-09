BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – At least six Pakistani border guards were killed and one was injured by an explosive device targeting their vehicle near the Iranian border.

The Pakistani Army’s media office said on Friday that the incident occurred when a group of border guards returned to their point from a patrol in Kish district, 14 km from the border with Iran.

The army pointed out that the improvised explosive device on Pakistani border guard’s vehicle was detonated, killing five individuals and an officer.

No further details were released.

