BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Arayek Harutyunyan, President of the Republic of Karabakh, announced on Sunday that six Armenian soldiers have been found on lands handed over to Azerbaijan, after declaring them missing for 70 days.

On his Twitter page, Harutyunyan indicated that the search for the missing soldiers was carried out with the participation of the Republic’s emergency services, Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region, and International Committee of the Red Cross workers.

He expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that intensive work is still continuing, under the direct direction of the President of Russia, to search for the missing and exchange the dead bodies between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Harutyunyan also expressed his special thanks to the commander of the Russian peacekeepers, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

Since the November 9th Moscow Agreement, which put an end to the hostilities in Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense has sent peacekeeping forces to the line of contact in this region to prevent the outbreak of violence.

While the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did launch a big attack in the southern part of Karabakh on December 12th, the region has witnessed a significant decline in hostilities as a result of the Moscow Agremeement.