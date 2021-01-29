BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Daraa Governorate has witnessed a wave of violence to start the new year, amid the mobilization of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops to several areas across this region of southern Syria.

According to the latest reports from the Daraa Governorate, Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops are on high alert after a string of coordinated attacks launched by sleeper cells belonging to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and their allies.

These events in Daraa followed the assassination of a town’s governor by a group of assailants, believed to reconciled rebels from the Free Syrian Army.

This latest violence has prompted the Russian Armed Forces to get involved in southern Syria, as they attempt to negotiate a peace agreement between the reconciled rebels and Syrian Arab Army.

However, all attempts to ease the tensions in southern Syria have failed thus far, with all parties refusing to yield to the demands of the other.

Among the demands from the Syrian government is the expulsion of FSA commanders accused of plotting attacks. According to a report from Daraa, the government is seeking to transport these commanders to the Idlib Governorate, similar to the previous arrangement made with the FSA and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighters in the Summer of 2018.

