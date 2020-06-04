BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A senior North Korean official expressed their country’s dissatisfaction with the dispatch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border in South Korea, waving the possibility of canceling the inter-Korean military agreement.

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Yo jung, first vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, issued a statement on Thursday, saying that North Korea warns of a full withdrawal from the Gaeseong Joint Industrial Complex after stopping the tours to Mount Kumgang, according to the newspaper “Rodong Shinmun” of the ruling Labor Party.

She stated that South Korea cannot say that it does not know what is included in the terms of the Panmunjom Declaration and the inter-Korean military agreement regarding the pledge to suspend all provocative actions on the military border, warning that South Korea should expect to face the worst crisis soon, if it permits.

These actions were carried out on the pretext of individual freedom and freedom of expression, while this year celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the June 15 inter-Korean declaration.

It called on the South to enact a law prohibiting the sending of anti-North Korean publications or campaigning to seize these publications.

In the statement, Kim referred to a civilian group of North Korean defectors, who on May 31 sent anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.

On May 31, the Fighters for a Free North Korea, a civilian organization made up of North Korean refugees stationed in South Korea, sent 500,000 publications, 50 brochures, 2,000 US dollars and 1,000 cross-border memory cards to North Korea.

Source: Yonhap

