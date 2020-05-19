BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called on his country’s army to prepare for combat during his meeting with Defense Minister Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki.
Bassam Rady, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic in Egypt stated that “the Egyptian President was briefed during the meeting on the overall security situation on all three main strategic directions at the level of the Republic, and the efforts of the armed forces to control the borders and pursue terrorist elements, especially in North Sinai as well as the western region.”
He directed the Egyptian President to continue to show the utmost readiness and combat readiness to protect Egypt’s national security, expressing “appreciation for the efforts of the armed forces and their sacrifices made for the homeland and for safeguarding its security, safety, stability and the capabilities of its people.”
The Western Military Region is one of the four military regions of the Egyptian Armed Forces and its headquarters are located in Marsa Matruh near the Libyan border, and its military formations conduct an annual training project for the Armed Forces called “Raad maneuvers”.
Source: RT
