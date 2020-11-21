The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that a red alert was activated in the city of Ashkelon, noting that details were under investigation. According to an Israeli military allegation, one rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

According to reports by The Jerusalem Post, witnesses on the scene claimed that explosions could be heard.

Channel 13 reported that a rocket “apparently landed in an open area”.

​A tweet reads: “Following the report of a warning, one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory”.

A tweet reads: “An alert was activated in the city of Ashkelon, the details are under investigation”.

A video allegedly showing a rocket in the skies above what was reported to be Ashkelon was shared on social media.

Magen David Adom – an Israeli National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical and Blood Services Organization – said no casualties were reported.

“Following the red alert that was sounded in the last minutes in the Ashkelon sector, no calls were received for casualties at MDA’s 101 hotline”, MDA stated.

Rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip are frequently reported in the area, with the latest alleged incident described by the Israeli military on Sunday, 15 November. According to claims by the IDF, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward central and southern Israel.

