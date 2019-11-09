Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that a significant advance was achieved in the process of reaching a political settlement to the crisis in Syria.

Sputnik News Agency quoted Lavrov as saying Saturday in an interview with Armenian Mediamax news agency that a significant progress has been achieved in the process of reaching a political settlement to the crisis in Syria, pointing out to the importance of Astana talks in this regard.

Lavrov indicated that the decision of the formation of the committee of discussing the constitution came during the Syria-Syrian National Dialogue Conference which was held in the Russian City of Sochi in January, 2018.

The Mini-Committee of the expanded body of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution concluded meetings on Friday at the UN headquarters in Geneva with the participation of the delegation supported by the Syrian government and other delegations.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen said at the conclusion of the meetings that the Committee discussed a number of important issues on top of them Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in addition to continuing the fight against terrorism, pointing out that the discussions were professional and successful.

