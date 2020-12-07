BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) deployed reinforcements to the southern part of Idlib this past weekend, amid reports of a new military buildup in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army moved reinforcements into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, along with heavy military equipment like tanks and armored personnel carriers (APC).
The reinforcements were said to have deployed to the front-lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya, which has witnessed an increase in hostilities over the last two weeks.
The jihadist rebels responded to the Syrian Arab Army’s military buildup by strengthening their lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya, especially near the town of Al-Bara’a.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army intensified their attacks on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, as their troops targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants in the towns of Kansafra and Al-Bara’a.
It is not clear whether or not if the Syrian Arab Army is planning to launch a new offensive at this time; however, at the start of 2020, they did carry out a large-scale operation to capture the entire eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate and a significant part of neighboring west Aleppo.
