BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Following a series of devastating defeats in southern Idlib and northern Hama, the jihadist rebels find themselves with “significant divisions” within their ranks, the Syria-based Al-Watan newspaper reported.

Citing opposition sources, Al-Watan said the divisions are occurring between Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s Shura Council and their Salvation Government.

The divisions have been caused by their unwillingness to share administrative influence over the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham-held areas inside the Idlib GOvernorate.

“In parallel, the sites reported that administrative and financial corruption and the major mistakes made by leaders of the organization led some of its gunmen to leave their ranks,” Al-Watan said, citing opposition media.

These divisions reportedly began to emerge after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham suffered a series of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Among these jihadist losses were their pocket in northern Hama and the key city of Khan Sheikhoun, which had been under their control for several years.

Since then, accusations of betrayal and financial corruption have plagued these jihadist-held areas inside the Idlib Governorate.

