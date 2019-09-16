BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Following a series of devastating defeats in southern Idlib and northern Hama, the jihadist rebels find themselves with “significant divisions” within their ranks, the Syria-based Al-Watan newspaper reported.
Citing opposition sources, Al-Watan said the divisions are occurring between Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s Shura Council and their Salvation Government.
The divisions have been caused by their unwillingness to share administrative influence over the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham-held areas inside the Idlib GOvernorate.
“In parallel, the sites reported that administrative and financial corruption and the major mistakes made by leaders of the organization led some of its gunmen to leave their ranks,” Al-Watan said, citing opposition media.
These divisions reportedly began to emerge after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham suffered a series of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Among these jihadist losses were their pocket in northern Hama and the key city of Khan Sheikhoun, which had been under their control for several years.
Since then, accusations of betrayal and financial corruption have plagued these jihadist-held areas inside the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.