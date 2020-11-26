BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard conducted a massive maneuver, the first of its kind in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, with the participation of 1,000 boats of various kinds.

According to the Fars News Agency, more than 1,000 light, medium and semi- heavy boats took part in the maneuver organized by the naval mobilization of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

These activities came on the seventh day of the Mobilization Week, which is being carried out by the naval mobilization in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The operation took place in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the participation of more than 1,000 boats of various classes, ranging from light, medium and semi-heavy.

The commander of the naval force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, said in a statement that this maneuver is a show of Iran’s “maritime power”, and that it carries with it a message of peace, friendship, brotherhood, sacrifice, and the establishment of sustainable security in the region and the Sea of ​​Oman, and it would raise the combat readiness and the quality of the naval mobilization of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

At the same, this maneuver was conducted during a time of increased tension with the U.S., following reports that President Donald Trump is mulling a decision to strike the Islamic Republic before he leaves office on January 20th, 2021.