From desolate motorways to empty high streets, sadly this is the only traffic Bergamo has seen for a while.

The reality facing parts of Italy right now is that local crematoriums are overwhelmed.

This convoy of army vehicles is transporting around 60 coffins containing victims of coronavirus to be cremated at facilities in other cities, including Modena, Parma, Piacenza – their ashes will then be transported back to Bergamo.

The mobile phone footage taken from a witness’ window is a stark reminder of the immense human cost of Covid-19, something which can easily be forgotten amidst the barrage of coronavirus statistics.

Credit: RT

