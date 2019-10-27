Videos have been circulating on social media from the site where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man behind the recent terror resurgence in Syria and Iraq, reportedly met his end.

Syrian journalist Mohamad Rasheed has shared footage he said was filmed this morning in the village of Barisha in north-eastern Syria, close to the Turkish border.

فيديو من الموقع الذي استهدفته القوات العسكرية الأمريكية فجر اليوم في قرية باريشا بريف ادلب الشمالي بالقرب من الحدود السورية التركية. pic.twitter.com/CP4iyQFYV0 — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) October 27, 2019

As he walks through piles of brick rubble, he says US forces have totally destroyed the compound.

As first reported by Newsweek, al-Baghdadi blew himself up using a suicide vest. Sources told the magazine that an airstrike was conducted to prevent the location from becoming a shrine for extremists. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the results of the raid.

In another video, a large crater is seen where al-Baghdadi’s hiding place was likely located.

فيديو يوضح مكان الغارات التي إستهدفت قرية باريشا بريف إدلب الشمالي ليلا برشاشات الطيران المروحي وغارات من طائرات حربية. pic.twitter.com/6tJJ7CmyKE — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) October 27, 2019

Kurdish channel Kurdistan 24 also published footage from the site showing a vehicle charred in an apparent explosion.

Footage shows the aftermath of a US raid on the Barisha village in northwest #Syria, where #ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reportedly killed. #Baghdadi Read: https://t.co/pmo8r53050 pic.twitter.com/oJr3YhMedA — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 27, 2019

Alleged videos of heavy gunfire and airstrikes during the raid have also surfaced online.

ISIL leader Abu Bakr al #Baghdadi is dead. US JSOC op reportedly targeted him in north west Syria close to the Turkish border. He blew himself up and forensic tests are underway. US president is during to make an announcement at 13GMT pic.twitter.com/Ae00A1ubYh — Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi has been mistakenly reported either dead or injured several times in recent years.

Source: Sputnik

