Videos have been circulating on social media from the site where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man behind the recent terror resurgence in Syria and Iraq, reportedly met his end.

Syrian journalist Mohamad Rasheed has shared footage he said was filmed this morning in the village of Barisha in north-eastern Syria, close to the Turkish border.

As he walks through piles of brick rubble, he says US forces have totally destroyed the compound.

As first reported by Newsweekal-Baghdadi blew himself up using a suicide vest. Sources told the magazine that an airstrike was conducted to prevent the location from becoming a shrine for extremists. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the results of the raid.

In another video, a large crater is seen where al-Baghdadi’s hiding place was likely located.

Kurdish channel Kurdistan 24 also published footage from the site showing a vehicle charred in an apparent explosion.

Alleged videos of heavy gunfire and airstrikes during the raid have also surfaced online.

Baghdadi has been mistakenly reported either dead or injured several times in recent years.

Source: Sputnik

