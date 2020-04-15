BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Several U.S.-backed rebel fighters willingly surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces in the Homs Governorate this week, Sham FM reported.
According to the Sham FM report, members of the U.S.-backed rebel forces in the Tanf region of southeastern Homs agreed to surrender their weapons and equipment to the Syrian Arab Army after lengthy negotiations.
The conditions of the agreement were not released; however, a source in Damascus said these talks had been ongoing for some time, with some militants requesting to go to the Idlib Governorate.
بالفيديو .. الجهات المختصة تتمكن بعملية نوعية من تأمين انسحاب وتسوية أوضاع مجموعة كبيرة من نخبة المقاتلين لدى المجموعات المسلحة المتمركزة في قاعدة التنف بكامل سلاحهم و عتادهم و قاموا بتسليمها للجهات المختصة
شام اف ام pic.twitter.com/SyPjlzGIZ5
— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) April 14, 2020
The Al-Tanf region has been under the control of the U.S.-backed rebels for several years now; they captured the area during a military operation from the Iraqi side of the border.
Despite repeated calls of withdrawal by the Russian and Syrian forces, the U.S. military has refused to leave the area.
The U.S. claims they are maintaining their presence in southeastern Homs to fight the Islamic State; however, there has been little terrorist activity within the Al-Tanf region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.