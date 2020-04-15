BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Several U.S.-backed rebel fighters willingly surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces in the Homs Governorate this week, Sham FM reported.

According to the Sham FM report, members of the U.S.-backed rebel forces in the Tanf region of southeastern Homs agreed to surrender their weapons and equipment to the Syrian Arab Army after lengthy negotiations.

The conditions of the agreement were not released; however, a source in Damascus said these talks had been ongoing for some time, with some militants requesting to go to the Idlib Governorate.

بالفيديو .. الجهات المختصة تتمكن بعملية نوعية من تأمين انسحاب وتسوية أوضاع مجموعة كبيرة من نخبة المقاتلين لدى المجموعات المسلحة المتمركزة في قاعدة التنف بكامل سلاحهم و عتادهم و قاموا بتسليمها للجهات المختصة شام اف ام pic.twitter.com/SyPjlzGIZ5 — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) April 14, 2020

The Al-Tanf region has been under the control of the U.S.-backed rebels for several years now; they captured the area during a military operation from the Iraqi side of the border.

Despite repeated calls of withdrawal by the Russian and Syrian forces, the U.S. military has refused to leave the area.

The U.S. claims they are maintaining their presence in southeastern Homs to fight the Islamic State; however, there has been little terrorist activity within the Al-Tanf region.

