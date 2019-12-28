Several rockets have hit Iraq’s K1 military base near the city of Kirkuk on Friday, Reuters has reported, citing a statement by the Iraqi military.

The base, which lies 15 km northwest of Kirkuk, houses US military forces as well as Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, the agency says, citing security sources.

US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity revealed to Reuters that one US civilian contractor was killed during the strike, and that “multiple” service members suffered “light” injuries. Stressing that the information was based off of initial accounts, officials also noted many of the injured are believed to have already returned to duty.

Security forces found a launchpad for Katyusha rockets inside an abandoned vehicle near the base, sources said as quoted by Reuters.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, the news agency reported.

This is not the first time the US forces in Iraq have been under attack. Earlier in the month, the Balad Air Base was hit by five rockets which landed less than a mile from the base hosted by US servicemen.

The base has been struck amidst the ongoing mass protests which started in early October and then turned into clashes with police forces. Demonstrators called for the deposition of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As of now, according to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have been killed in the protests so far, and over 15,000 have been injured.

Source: Sputnik

