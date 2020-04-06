BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants in northeastern Syria were involved in a deadly firefight with one another on Sunday, resulting in several dead and wounded, Kurdistan 24 reported.
According to the publication, at least eight Turkish-backed militants were killed during the firefight, with many more reportedly wounded as a result of the violence in the Al-Hasakah Governorate town of Ras Al-‘Ain.
“The clashes lasted for hours in the main street of the town and in a neighborhood near the Turkish border between two armed groups upon a conflict for sharing shops and stores left by their owners who fled the town after the Turkish incursion in October,” Ibrahim, a Syrian Arab worker who asked to conceal his true name for security reasons, told Kurdistan 24.
The civilian source told the publication he was passing through the main street of Ras Al-‘Ain when the clashes first erupted: “I was going to be killed as I managed to hide in a shop for hours until the clashes halted.”
It is not clear what caused the infighting in Ras Al-‘Ain on Sunday; however, the Turkish-backed militant factions in the Euphrates River Valley region have often clashed with one another over stolen goods and occupying spaces in captured areas.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.