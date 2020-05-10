BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A number of Turkish-backed militants were killed and wounded as a result of infighting that broke out between the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) in northern Syria this weekend.

According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad and Al Hamza forces clashed inside the villages of Al-Al-Faisaliyah, Al-Arishah, Al-Salihiyah, and Al-Manakh, resulting in heavy losses for both factions.

The reports said the militants were killing each other over the spoils from their mass looting of towns and villages in the Abu Rasin region of Al-Hasakah.

Immediately after the outbreak of fighting, reinforcements from Dara’ Al-Hasakah and Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah arrived to the area to support the Al-Hamza Division, and on the opposite side, gunmen from Division 20 arrived to support the militants of the Sultan Murad Brigade.

Day after day, clashes and defections are escalating in the ranks of the Turkish-backed militant factions, with most of the disputes coming from the control of looting spoils and their refusals to fight in Libya.

