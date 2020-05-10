BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – A number of Turkish-backed militants were killed and wounded as a result of infighting that broke out between the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) in northern Syria this weekend.
According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad and Al Hamza forces clashed inside the villages of Al-Al-Faisaliyah, Al-Arishah, Al-Salihiyah, and Al-Manakh, resulting in heavy losses for both factions.
The reports said the militants were killing each other over the spoils from their mass looting of towns and villages in the Abu Rasin region of Al-Hasakah.
Immediately after the outbreak of fighting, reinforcements from Dara’ Al-Hasakah and Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah arrived to the area to support the Al-Hamza Division, and on the opposite side, gunmen from Division 20 arrived to support the militants of the Sultan Murad Brigade.
Day after day, clashes and defections are escalating in the ranks of the Turkish-backed militant factions, with most of the disputes coming from the control of looting spoils and their refusals to fight in Libya.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.