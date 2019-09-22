BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and National Defense Forces’ (NDF) personnel were killed on Sunday after unknown assailants attacked their positions in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

According to a military source in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the unknown assailants attacked the Syrian Armed Forces inside the town of Sabikhan.

The source said the Syrian Army is currently investigating the attack; however, they believe it was either carried out by the Islamic State or residents of Deir Ezzor that oppose the military’s presence in the governorate.

In response to the attack, the Syrian Arab Army has sent reinforcements to the southeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor to search for the assailants.

Recently, tensions have been running high in the governorate after a series of protests against the Syrian Army in the outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

The residents reportedly called for the Syrian Army and their allies to leave the area in favor of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
Karel Vd Geest
The reports forgot to tell in the protests around Salhiya, SAA killed three and wounded a dozen protestors after opening fire on them. So much for democracy. The protests seem to be ongoing. Source D24 on twitter.

The reports forgot to tell in the protests around Salhiya, SAA killed three and wounded a dozen protestors after opening fire on them. So much for democracy. The protests seem to be ongoing. Source D24 on twitter.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 14:37
Kandinski
Guest
Kandinski
After years of being surrounded by ISIS they just have to give their land to Americans and Kurds?

After years of being surrounded by ISIS they just have to give their land to Americans and Kurds?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 16:25
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Pro-Assad local inhabitants demonstrate in Al Salehiyah after the SDF pro-terrorists coming from SDF controlled zone tried to overrun a check-point.

VIDEO https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=801682140227625

PICTURES 1 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2944727728892632

PICTURES 2 https://www.facebook.com/Deir.alzour.news.network/posts/2945227325509339

Pro-Assad in Syria is the vast majority in the country, soon the little minority 15-20 % of the SDF – Turkish backed terrorists will be crushed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 21:08
dcass
Guest
dcass
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nothing to forget about. In Saihiya there were no protests but a terror attack on the SAA with fire arms to which the Syrian Army responded.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 21:23
dcass
Guest
dcass
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

These are all US sponsored, funded and instigated attacks. There are no protests from the local population. Only masked mercenaries who are led by US/UK and co special forces.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 21:21