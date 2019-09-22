BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and National Defense Forces’ (NDF) personnel were killed on Sunday after unknown assailants attacked their positions in southeastern Deir Ezzor.

According to a military source in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the unknown assailants attacked the Syrian Armed Forces inside the town of Sabikhan.

The source said the Syrian Army is currently investigating the attack; however, they believe it was either carried out by the Islamic State or residents of Deir Ezzor that oppose the military’s presence in the governorate.

In response to the attack, the Syrian Arab Army has sent reinforcements to the southeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor to search for the assailants.

Recently, tensions have been running high in the governorate after a series of protests against the Syrian Army in the outskirts of Deir Ezzor city.

The residents reportedly called for the Syrian Army and their allies to leave the area in favor of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

