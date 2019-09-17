BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed Tuesday by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group near the Hamimah region of the Homs Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army troops near the Hamimah region were ambushed by a group of Islamic State terrorists as they were posted up in this desert area.

As a result of the Islamic State ambush, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (SDF) suffered over ten casualties in the Badiya Al-Sham region southeast of Palmyra city.

Tuesday’s attack by the Islamic State marked the first time since the Syrian Arab Army carried out their Deir Ezzor desert operation that the terrorist group has carried out an assault of this size.

The Islamic State sleeper cells have have been operating in the desert region near Palmyra for several years now, but since they lost most of their territories inside Syria, they have been limited to this area because of the plethora of caves.

ISIS uses these caves to hide out from Syrian airstrikes and to store military equipment and supplies so they can carry out these types of attacks.

