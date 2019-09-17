BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed Tuesday by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group near the Hamimah region of the Homs Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army troops near the Hamimah region were ambushed by a group of Islamic State terrorists as they were posted up in this desert area.
As a result of the Islamic State ambush, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (SDF) suffered over ten casualties in the Badiya Al-Sham region southeast of Palmyra city.
Tuesday’s attack by the Islamic State marked the first time since the Syrian Arab Army carried out their Deir Ezzor desert operation that the terrorist group has carried out an assault of this size.
The Islamic State sleeper cells have have been operating in the desert region near Palmyra for several years now, but since they lost most of their territories inside Syria, they have been limited to this area because of the plethora of caves.
ISIS uses these caves to hide out from Syrian airstrikes and to store military equipment and supplies so they can carry out these types of attacks.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.