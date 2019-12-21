BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Turkish-backed militants in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army troops were ambushed at Talat Al-Raqam in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia, resulting in the death of at least ten soldiers.

The Turkish-backed militants, led by the National Liberation Front, also managed to seize the light weapons of the Syrian Army troops they ambushed, the reports said.

Following the ambush, the Turkish-backed militants withdrew from the area before the Syrian Arab Army’s reinforcements could arrive on the scene.

