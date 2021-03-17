BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – A number of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were killed and wounded on Tuesday, when unknown assailants targeted a bus carrying these military personnel through southern Syria.

According to reports from the Daraa Governorate, the bus was attacked while traveling along a road in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

The attack reportedly took place near the town of Al-Yadoudah, which is located near the administrative capital of the Daraa Governorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of dead and wounded has not been confirmed as of yet; however, local reports say that several wounded were transferred to a local military hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

This ambush also comes at a time of increased tension in southern Syria, especially in the Daraa Governorate, where the government and reconciled rebels have traded accusations of violating the 2018 ceasefire agreement.

A large portion of the Daraa Governorate was long under the control of the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Southern Front units, before a ceasefire was brokered by the Russian Reconciliation Center in the Summer of 2018 to end the fighting.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























