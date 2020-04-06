BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Several Syrian militants have allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Libya, investigative journalist Lindsey Snell reported, citing sources from the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA).

According to the journalist, at least two of the Syrian militants were moved to the Mitiga Airbase in the capital city, Tripoli.

Another 17 of the Syrian militants that tested positive in the ‘Ain Zara near Tripoli were moved to a undisclosed home inside the war-torn country.

There has been no comment from the Turkish-backed militants about the infections, nor the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is their primary ally in Libya.

Lindsey Snell was the first journalist to leak information regarding the deployment of Syrian militants to Libya; it was later reported by a number of publications, including Bloomberg News.

