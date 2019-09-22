DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:55 P.M.) – A roadside bomb has killed and wounded several Syrian Army personnel in southern Syria as similar incidents have increased in numbers across the southern province of Daraa.

The roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle which carried scores of Syrian Army officers and soldiers somewhere on the road between al-Dara and Skaka villages, located in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS, ISIL, IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group released a statement on its official media wing, claiming responsibility for the deadly attack.

On September 3, a Syrian Army soldier was killed in a similar ambush by ISIS along the Hirak-Izraa Road.

However, ISIS is not the only militant group which conducts attacks against the government troops in southern Syria.

Former militants who had reconciled with the Syrian government last year following the defeat of Syrian rebels in Daraa continue to launch lone-wolf attacks against the Syrian Army troops and security forces across southern Syria.

On September 4, Four members of the government forces, including an officer, were injured when an explosive device – planted by unknown militants – went off somewhere in the town of Zaizoun located northwest of Daraa on the Syrian-Jordanian borders.

On September 14, A group of assailants from a militant sleeper cell reportedly attacked a Syrian police station in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate on Saturday.

