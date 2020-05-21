BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – A number of Soviet-era fighter jets left Syria for Libya this week to possibly take part in the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) aerial campaign against the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, Bloomberg News reported.

According to a Bloomberg News article on Thursday, as many as eight Soviet-era jets departed from Syria and made their way to Libya.

Citing Fathi Barshaga, the security chief of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Bloomberg reported that “at least six MiG 29s and two Sukhoi 24s had flown into the east from the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, escorted by two SU-35 Russian airforce jets.”

“It wasn’t clear whether those were refurbished jets that had belonged to Haftar’s airforce or new additions to his fleet,” they said.

This report came out at the same time that the Libyan National Army’s air force chief, Saqr al-Jaroushi, said that his aerial troops are preparing to launch a massive attack against the GNA forces and Turkish military.

“You are about to see the largest aerial campaign in Libyan history in the coming hours,” Jaroushi said in a statement. “All Turkish positions and interests in all cities are legitimate targets for our airforce jets and we call on civilians to stay away from them.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to these claims by warning the LNA that if any of their interests are attacked, Ankara will declare all LNA sites to be “legitimate targets”.

Glad to see the Libyan Arab people forcing all Turkish occupiers out of Libya once and for all !!

