BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched new airstrikes over the northwestern region of Syria on Saturday, targeting the area near the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the Idlib Governorate.

According to local reports, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted sites around Jisr Al-Shughour, with some activists claiming strikes inside the large city west of Idlib’s administrative capital.

Jisr Al-Shughour has been under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) for several years now; it was previously captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh during their Spring 2015 campaign in the Idlib Governorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local reports also mentioned a number of airstrikes conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces near the town of Banin in the Ariha District of western Idlib.

These latest strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces mark one of the first times this month that they have targeted the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have mostly targeted sites in central and eastern Syria, where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently involved in combing operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!