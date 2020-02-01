Iraq’s al-Qayyarah Airfield, housing US troops, is located some 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Mosul and 186 miles (299 kilometers) north of Baghdad. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
READ ALSO: Qassem Soleimani was ‘saying bad things about US’ before his assassination – Trump
According to unconfirmed reports, at least five rockets hit late the area near the Iraqi military installation at al-Qayyarah late on Friday.
Earlier this month, Iran launched missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad airbases in Iraq, both of which house US troops, following a US airstrike on 3 January that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi Shia militia organisation backed by Iran.
The US Department of Defence said earlier that at least 50 American soldiers had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after the attack. On Thursday, the Pentagon updated its injury toll, putting the number of personnel suffering from TBI at 64.
The Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces on 5 January in the wake of the assassination of Soleimani. Baghdad has since started working on a new type of cooperation with the coalition with a view toward reducing its activities to consultations, arms deliveries and training, as well as limiting its freedom of movement on Iraqi soil.
Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.
Mark Milley said earlier that the Pentagon was discussing with Baghdad the possibility of deploying the Patriot air defense system following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the two Iraqi military bases.
Source Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.