BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Several rockets were fired towards the Taji Base this morning, causing a number of explosions in and around the installation.

According to reports, over ten rockets struck the Taji Base north of Baghdad, the same installation that was targeted earlier this week.

No casualties have been reported.

Earlier this week, as many as 18 rockets were fired at the Taji Base, killing at least three military personnel, two American and one Brit.

The U.S. Central Command blamed the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah forces, who they later targeted in a series of airstrikes on Thursday evening.

