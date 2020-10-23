BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – A jihadist dinner meeting abruptly ended on Thursday evening, when a suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone struck the host building in northwestern Syria.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 22 people were killed by the drone strike, including five civilians and 17 jihadists.
The drone strike reportedly took place in the village of Jakarah, which is located near the city of Salqin in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The monitor said that the meeting participants included Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham commanders who were defecting to the Al-Qaeda linked Hurras Al-Deen group.
“It is worth noting the jihadists who were killed in the attack, were commanders and fighters who had dissented from Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham and agreed with ‘Hurras Al-Din’ jihadi organization regarding the rejection the Russian-Turkish agreements of the ‘de-escalation zone’. Moreover, the fatalities included 11 ex-HTS commanders, five of whom are non-Syrians, as well as an ex-ISIS commander who later joined HTS,” the monitor reported.
It should be noted that this is not the first time that the U.S. has been accused of carrying out a drone strikes inside the Idlib Governorate. The U.S.-led Coalition has reportedly targeted the Hurras Al-Deen group on several occasions, including an attack earlier this year that killed two foreign commanders of the terrorist organization.
