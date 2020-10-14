BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A brawl broke out between two Israeli combat units last week, resulting in a number of injuries within the ranks of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the Jerusalem Post, a violent confrontation broke out between the Givati Brigade and another unit from the Bedouin Reconnaissance Regiment on Sunday at the Har Keren training base.

The publication said that the violent brawl resulted in the hospitalization of 21 soldiers at the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba. The injuries were said to have been minor.

Citing one eyewitness, the Jerusalem Post said one of the soldiers involved in the brawl even went as far as to load his weapon.

The brawl is currently under investigation by the Military Police Investigations Unit, the IDF spokesperson said.

The cause of the fight is still unknown at this time.