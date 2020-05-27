BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Lebanese media reported several violations by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) over the last 12 hours, including illegally crossing the border.

The Lebanese El-Nashra News Agency reported, quoting its correspondent, that dozens of Israeli soldiers crossed the technical fence at the town of Aitaroun, which is on the border with Israel.

The reporter indicated that the soldiers wandered in the area and inspected the border area and the Israeli fence before withdrawing from the area.

The sources also reported that Israeli warplanes overflew the Western Beqaa and Beirut at medium altitude before turning towards the Syrian border and eventually their own airspace.

A source from the Syrian military confirmed last night that the Israeli Air Force conducted mock raids along the border with the occupied Golan Heights; however, the jets never crossed over into their airspace.

Typically, when the Israeli Air Force does attack southern Syria, they do so from the occupied Golan Heights and the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region.

