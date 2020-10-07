BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 p.m.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in heavy clashes with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) this week, as the terrorist group has launched several attacks between the Hama and Homs governorates.
According to a field source in the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Al-Sa’an District of southeastern Hama this week, prompting the latter to deploy reinforcements and their air force to the front.
The source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army suffered several casualties during the advent of the clashes, but once reinforcements and their air force arrived at the scene of the firefights, they were able to drive back the terrorists.
He would add that the Syrian Arab Army was able to inflict heavy casualties within the ranks of the Islamic State, which led to their subsequent withdrawal from the battle area.
At the same time, the Syrian and Russian air forces have been working vigorously to target the suspected hideouts of the terrorist group, as they hunted the ISIS fighters across the vast desert region between the central and eastern Syria.
