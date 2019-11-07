BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is involved in a fierce battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the desert region of eastern Syria.
A joint unit of the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) reportedly clashed with the Islamic State terrorists in the Arwad Dam area of eastern Homs; this resulted in the death of several terrorists.
According to another report from the area, the Syrian Army also clashed with the Islamic State terrorists near the T-2 Pumping Station in the Al-Sukhnah District.
The clashes near the T-2 Station are still ongoing as the Islamic State terrorist attempt to flee the scene of the battle.
At the same time, Syrian warplanes renewed their air raids on points and targets of the Islamic State, hitting several sites in the Al-Sukhnah District of Homs and the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
A source from the Syrian Army said the air force was heavily targeting the Islamic State’s hideouts in this vast desert region that stretches from central to eastern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.