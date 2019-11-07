BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is involved in a fierce battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the desert region of eastern Syria.

A joint unit of the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) reportedly clashed with the Islamic State terrorists in the Arwad Dam area of eastern Homs; this resulted in the death of several terrorists.

According to another report from the area, the Syrian Army also clashed with the Islamic State terrorists near the T-2 Pumping Station in the Al-Sukhnah District.

The clashes near the T-2 Station are still ongoing as the Islamic State terrorist attempt to flee the scene of the battle.

At the same time, Syrian warplanes renewed their air raids on points and targets of the Islamic State, hitting several sites in the Al-Sukhnah District of Homs and the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

A source from the Syrian Army said the air force was heavily targeting the Islamic State’s hideouts in this vast desert region that stretches from central to eastern Syria.

