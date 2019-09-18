BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out retaliatory attacks against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs Wednesday, eliminating several terrorists and enemy vehicles near the ancient city of Palmyra (var. Tadmur).
According to a military source near the scene of the attack, a Syrian Army scout spotted a group of Islamic State terrorists moving through the desert region east of Palmyra this morning.
Once the Islamic State fighters were spotted, the Syrian Arab Army began firing missiles at the terrorist convoy, scoring direct hits on three of the enemy vehicles.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army’s attack resulted in the death of several Islamic State fighters and the destruction of three of their vehicles, which were primarily SUVs.
Following this attack by the Syrian Army, their air force carried out several airstrikes over the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, causing more casualties within the ranks of the terrorist group.
The Syrian Arab Army has stepped up their attacks in the desert region east of Palmyra over the last 24 hours in response to the Islamic State’s ambush in the Hamimah area yesterday morning.
