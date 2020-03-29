BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) fighters have reportedly broken out of a prison in the northeastern region of Syria this evening, local activists reported via social media.

According to the reports, several Islamic State fighters broke out of the Ghuweiran Prison in Al-Hasakah, prompting the U.S. Coalition to get involved in order to apprehend the terrorists.

The reports claim that U.S. Coalition aircraft are conducting intensive flights over Al-Hasakah, while using light bombs to prevent their movements.

ISIS terrorists have escaped from an Al-Hasakah prison before; however, they were later recaptured a few days later.

