BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – Syrian state television reported last night that successive explosions were heard in the southern countryside of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Syria TV reported that the sounds that were heard in the southern countryside of Quneitra were caused by explosions inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights..

The official state news channel did not provide any more details about the explosions.

According to a field source in the Al-Quneitra, the initial reports about Israeli airstrikes on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) base in Al-Quneitra were untrue.

It should be noted that the occupied Golan Heights and the Al-Quneitra countryside are witnessing a new round of tensions, following Israel’s decision to block residents from agricultural areas of the occupied territory.

The Israeli army had announced last month that it had carried out several operations targeting Syrian fortifications on the contact line in the Golan.

On November 18, the Israeli warplanes launched a raid from the occupied Golan side, on what it said were sites for the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian Arab Army on the outskirts of Damascus.

Iran later denied the validity of the claims about Israel targeting the sites of the Quds Force in Syria.