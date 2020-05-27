BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Saudi-led Coalition forces in Yemen announced on Wednesday, the downing of drones over the southern city of Najran.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the spokesman for the coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, stated that the forces were able to intercept and shoot down unmanned drones launched by the Ansrallah forces towards city of Najran.
The spokesman noted that the Ansarallah forces continue to “violate international and humanitarian law”, by launching drones, and “deliberate” targeting of civilians and “threatening the lives of civilians.”
Al-Maliki stressed that these “terrorist hostilities” by using drones are a “flagrant violation” of international law, and a confirmation of the Ansrallah forces” rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative, which began on April 9 this year.
The spokesman pointed out that there was no response from the Ansarallah forces, stressing that the coalition troops continued to take measures to deter them and destroy their capabilities “strictly”, in accordance with the standards of international law, according to the source.
However, despite accusing the Ansarallah forces of being the aggressor, the latter has stated that the Coalition has launched over 100 airstrikes over Yemen this week, with most of these bombs targeting the northwestern part of the country.
