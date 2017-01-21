BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 A.M.) - Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) militants arrested several citizens in the east Qalamoun area of rural Damascus on Friday after accusing them of planning to reconcile with the government.

Residents of Al-Rahibah were rounded up by members of Jaysh Al-Islam on Friday and accused of attempting to reconcile the village, despite the Islamist rebel groups refusal to do so.

Recently, a group of Islamist rebels turned in their weapons to the Syrian Arab Army in the east Qalamoun area as part of a peace deal that would allow the militants to seek amnesty.

In response to the surrender of several rebels this week, Jaysh Al-Islam has begun arresting anyone suspected of attempting to reconcile with the government.

