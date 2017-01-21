BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 A.M.) - Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) militants arrested several citizens in the east Qalamoun area of rural Damascus on Friday after accusing them of planning to reconcile with the government.

Residents of Al-Rahibah were rounded up by members of Jaysh Al-Islam on Friday and accused of attempting to reconcile the village, despite the Islamist rebel groups refusal to do so.

Recently, a group of Islamist rebels turned in their weapons to the Syrian Arab Army in the east Qalamoun area as part of a peace deal that would allow the militants to seek amnesty.

In response to the surrender of several rebels this week, Jaysh Al-Islam has begun arresting anyone suspected of attempting to reconcile with the government.

4 Comments on "Several citizens arrested by Jaysh Al-Islam for allegedly planning to reconcile with government"

Gordon Paterson
So the good guy's put you in jail and the regime grant's you amnesty. Yeah that sounds about right. You can see why we support the Terrorist.

Today 03:10
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
JaI is mainly a Saudi/Turkish backed group… We can assume from this how Turkey is committed into a real peace process 😉 Erdogan is trying to doublecross Putin 😉

Today 04:25
Stern Daler
AFAIR JaI is not into the truce and talks anyway. p.s. I assume, KSA not Turkey is JaI's main cash cow. Who pays for the music can chose the dance. Moderate mercenaries again show – who has the saying. Not the US not Turkey but their paymaster. BTW Unwise to cross Putin – Erdogan knows. If I am correct they already squabble about who is responsible for some breaches of truce. So not all is loving in this mésalliance. ROFL.

Today 05:31
Stern Daler
Endgame! JaI starts the same game as IS which shoots for treason all men that do not want fight anymore. Did not know that this was so common. BTW Mayors of German towns were shot or hanged if they dared to raise the white flag near the end of WW II. The GröFaZ had ordered it.

Today 05:18
