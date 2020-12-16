BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Several Armenian soldiers from the Artsakh Defense Army were reported missing on Wednesday after the command lost contact with the group near the line of contact in southern Karabakh.

“On Dec 15, under yet unclear circumstances, we lost contact w/personnel of the Defense Army, located at mil. positions in the direction of Hin Tagher & Khtsaberd,” the Artsakh Defense Army reported on Wednesday.

“W/mediation of the Russian PK forces, we’re checking the possibility that the Armenian soldiers were captured,” they said, adding that “If the information is confirmed, the necessary steps will be taken.”

While they did not specify what the necessary steps would be, there have been clashes along the line of contact in the Hadrut District in the past few days.

The clashes erupted on December 12th, in the towns of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd, after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a surprise offensive in southern Karabakh.

According to the Artsakh Defense Army, their troops suffered three casualties, while their Azerbaijani counterparts reported four of their own.

Since these clashes, the Russian peacekeeping forces were said to have moved into the area to prevent hostilities from breaking out again.