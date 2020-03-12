BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan revealed that the Syrian Arab Army is adhering to the truce for the success of Moscow’s efforts to implement the Russian-Turkish agreement.

Private sources stated to the Syrian newspaper “Al-Watan” that the Turkish army continues to bring more soldiers and military vehicles to its headquarters in Idlib.

According to Al-Watan, however, several areas in the Idlib Governorate will be handed over to the Syrian Arab Army in order to ensure the safety of the region south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

The Al-Watan sources added:”The remaining enclave in the possession of terrorists south of the safe zone and south of the highway will monitor Jisr Al-Shughour, up to the administrative borders of the Latakia Governorate, and includes the rest of the villages and towns of the northwestern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.

They specified these towns in the northwestern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain will be handed over to the Syrian Army, despite the presence of jihadist groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

It does not seem likely that the jihadist groups will give up these areas without a fight; however, per the Moscow agreement, these militants are supposed to withdraw from the area by March 15.

