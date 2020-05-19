BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in two attacks in the southwest mineral-rich Baluchistan province, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday.
The army’s media wing said in a statement that six of the seven soldiers were killed by an explosive device during their return late Monday evening from a routine patrol to their camp in Bir Ghayb in the Mash district of Baluchistan province.
The statement added that another soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with gunmen in the Mand district of Kish district.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Baluchistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.
Baluchistan is located in the middle of the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor, which cost an estimated $ 60 billion to build, and is part of the belt and road project overseen by Beijing.
