BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Iran announced on Wednesday that the strong fire that broke out in the southern port of Bushehr, did not cause any casualties.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the fire affected at least seven ships, and resulted in no casualties.

The director of the Crisis Management Office in Bushehr Province, Jahangir Dahqani, said that fire broke out in a floating factory located in the first district of Tengk, one of the southern neighborhoods of Bushehr.

♦️کارخانه شناورسازی در بوشهر آتش گرفت 🔹مدیرکل دفتر مدیریت بحران استانداری بوشهر گفت: یک کارخانه شناور سازی واقع در محله تنگک اول (از محلههای جنوبی شهر بوشهر) ظهر امروز آتش گرفتhttps://t.co/svKmJGA0XY — پايگاه خبری انتخاب (@Entekhab_News) July 15, 2020

“The firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire that affected at least 3 ships,” an Iranian news agency quoted Dahqani as saying earlier today.

No further details have been released by the Islamic Republic.

