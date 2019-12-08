Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the official presentation by the armed forces of its new helicopter fleet at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade on Saturday. It includes four Russian Mi-35М, three Mi-17 military as well as nine Airbus H-145M helicopters.

“We purchased state-of-the-art attack helicopters Mi-35M for which it is hard to find an analogue in the world. I am thankful to our Russian friends who are helping us to assemble them,” said Vucic.

The Mi-35М, multi-role combat helicopters, often called ‘flying fortresses’, were delivered earlier this week, several months earlier than it was planned.

Credit: Ruptly

