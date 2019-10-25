Medium G9nk784fdpsy7vvf

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he will soon inspect a Russian-made Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile/gun system after Belgrade has placed an order for it.

“An S-400 [long-range air defense missile system] is in our country because of the drills. And tomorrow I will go to look at it. Also, I am going to examine a Pantsir-S system on Saturday [October 26]. We have placed an order for it,” the Serbian president said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that a battalion of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and a battery of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers had redeployed to Serbia to take part in the drills for the first time on the territory of a foreign state.

“The Russian air defense units with S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers have been airlifted by Russian military transport planes to the territory of Serbia to take part in the second stage of the Slavic Shield-2019 joint Russian-Serbian air defense exercise,” the ministry said.

The S-400 battalion and the Pantsir battery will “take part in the drills on the territory of a foreign state for the first time,” the ministry emphasized.

The S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems will be deployed at the Batajnica air base in Serbia and will join the Russian-Serbian air defense grouping of forces. The Russian and Serbian air defense troops will practice detecting, tracking, identifying and destroying the entire range of a notional enemy’s air targets.

The Slavic Shield-2019 Russian-Serbian drills are running for the first time and consist of two stages. The first stage took place in September at the Russian Aerospace Force’s combat training center in the southern Astrakhan Region. The second stage is running in Serbia on October 23-29.

ALSO READ  Russian Air Force launches new strikes over southern Idlib

The Serbian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that the drills were running at two practice ranges and “numerous firings” were planned during the maneuvers.

The Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If Serbia had latest air-defence weapons from Russia maybe it wouldn’t be bombed to s**t by NATO…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-25 17:26