BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Serbian Army received its first T-72B1MS “White Eagle” tanks. The combat vehicles were transferred on board the Il-76 aircraft to Batajnica airport.
According to the Sputnik Agency in Serbia, it has been delivered by two aircraft with 30 pieces and they will be transported within the framework of a military-technical agreement reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Vucic.
The T-72B1MS White Eagle is currently one of the top export options of the large T-72 series. Its main armament is a 125 mm smoothbore gun with an automatic loading system.
The artillery is capable of firing armor-piercing rounds, high-explosive cumulative rockets, and anti-tank missiles guided by a laser beam with a range of more than 5000 meters.
Such munitions can destroy ground targets, low-flying objects, and low-speed objects, such as helicopter gunships.
The tank contains a modern advanced digital fire control system with a multi-channel target identification system and a 12.7 mm variant machine gun that is remotely controlled.
Satellite navigation has been introduced for guidance on the ground.
The information management system monitors the condition of the 840 hp power plant and other chassis units.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.