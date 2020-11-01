BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Serbian Army received its first T-72B1MS “White Eagle” tanks. The combat vehicles were transferred on board the Il-76 aircraft to Batajnica airport.

According to the Sputnik Agency in Serbia, it has been delivered by two aircraft with 30 pieces and they will be transported within the framework of a military-technical agreement reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Vucic.

The T-72B1MS White Eagle is currently one of the top export options of the large T-72 series. Its main armament is a 125 mm smoothbore gun with an automatic loading system.

The artillery is capable of firing armor-piercing rounds, high-explosive cumulative rockets, and anti-tank missiles guided by a laser beam with a range of more than 5000 meters.

Such munitions can destroy ground targets, low-flying objects, and low-speed objects, such as helicopter gunships.

The tank contains a modern advanced digital fire control system with a multi-channel target identification system and a 12.7 mm variant machine gun that is remotely controlled.

Satellite navigation has been introduced for guidance on the ground.

The information management system monitors the condition of the 840 hp power plant and other chassis units.