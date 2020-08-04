The Chinese export version of the KS-1 missile at the Zhuhai Airshow

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range surface-to-air missiles from China, in the first known purchase in Europe for “FK-3” defensive missiles, according to Reuters.

The purchase of the FK-3 defense system was included in the annual report of the state-run arms company Yugoimport SDPR, which was submitted last week to the State Commercial Records Agency.

The company, Yugoimport SDPR, revealed that it had concluded 163 import deals with 31 countries for $620.3 million in 2019, and the arms purchase deals included armed drones from China and the first known purchase in Europe for FK-3 defensive missiles.

The company added that “the major part of the import operations relates to the modernization of its MiG-29 aircraft and the possession of drones, and the FK-3 air defense system.

Beijing and Serbia are part of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which aims to extend new foreign trade ties to Chinese companies, and has invested billions of euros in this country located in the Balkans, especially in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects, and this deal is a new sign of increasing cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 3
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  China improves new J-20 stealth fighter with Russia's help

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments