BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A number of Yemeni websites reported that the commander of the 6th Military Region, Major General Amin Al-Waeli, was killed during the battles with the Houthis in Marib this week.

While the official media of the Yemeni government is still silent about the news, the Al-Amina website, along with Sputnik Arabic, reported that military sources said that “Al-Waeli was killed in the ongoing battles with the Houthis in the Marib Governorate.”

A number of other publications reported that Al-Waeli died from wounds sustained during the fighting a week ago.

Adel Al-Ahmadi, head of the Nashwan Al-Hamiri Center for Studies and Media, who is close to the Yemeni government, mourned the late commander on his personal Facebook page:

“Ignore the cancer of the body and fight the cancer of the country. He was suffering the most terrible disease …”

