BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, said that the return of Iranian oil tankers showed the effectiveness of the the Islamic Republic’s resistance strategy.

Shamkhani published a new tweet on Sunday morning, during which he affirmed that “the Iranian tankers are on their way to return home after successfully completing their mission, which means that the active resistance strategy was effective.”

Shamkhani continued that “the fools who sought to besiege us are suffering from the embargo resulting from Iran’s aggression,” while commenting on the request of the U.S. President, Donald Trump, to negotiate with his country, as proof that Iran is capable.

The U.S. President previously thanked Iran last Friday for releasing the American prisoner, Michael White, and called on them for”the grand bargain” and not wait for the American elections.

In the same context, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, announced on Sunday that there were no direct negotiations between his country and the United States in the recent exchange of prisoners, and expressed Tehran’s willingness to carry out similar operations if the Swiss mediator was ready for that.

“There were no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States in the recent prisoner exchange, and Switzerland was responsible for the exchange,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by Fars News.

